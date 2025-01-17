Left Menu

Turkish Opposition Mayor's Arrest Sparks Political Controversy

Turkish authorities have arrested Riza Akpolat, Besiktas mayor from the opposition CHP party, accusing him of rigging public tenders. The CHP calls the arrest politically motivated, lacking concrete evidence. The situation has highlighted increasing tension and possible targeting of political opponents under President Erdogan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:46 IST
  • Turkey

Authorities in Turkey have arrested Riza Akpolat, the mayor of Istanbul's Besiktas district, on charges of rigging public tenders, a move his party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), claims is politically motivated.

The CHP, led by Ozgur Ozel, insists that the arrest is without concrete proof, accusing the government of attempting to discredit the opposition. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key CHP figure, warns that the investigation may target him, given his previous conviction and ongoing appeal.

This incident intensifies scrutiny over Turkey's judiciary, amidst accusations of bias towards President Tayyip Erdogan's government, despite official claims of judicial independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

