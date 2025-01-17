Turkish Opposition Mayor's Arrest Sparks Political Controversy

Authorities in Turkey have arrested Riza Akpolat, the mayor of Istanbul's Besiktas district, on charges of rigging public tenders, a move his party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), claims is politically motivated.

The CHP, led by Ozgur Ozel, insists that the arrest is without concrete proof, accusing the government of attempting to discredit the opposition. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key CHP figure, warns that the investigation may target him, given his previous conviction and ongoing appeal.

This incident intensifies scrutiny over Turkey's judiciary, amidst accusations of bias towards President Tayyip Erdogan's government, despite official claims of judicial independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)