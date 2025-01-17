Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Condemns BJP Spokesperson's Remarks

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav criticized BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla for objectionable language against an AAP lawmaker during a TV debate, sparking calls for disciplinary action. Tensions arise as the remarks influence Purvanchal voters ahead of Delhi elections.

Lucknow | Updated: 17-01-2025 13:37 IST
Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, has condemned BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla following a controversial exchange on a television debate. Poonawalla's comments, aimed at AAP MLA Rituraj Jha, have been deemed unacceptable by many, including rival politicians and those hailing from Purvanchal.

Yadav expressed that such language not only disrespects individuals from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Purvanchal but also reflects a broader negative attitude from the BJP towards these regions. In a social media statement, Yadav emphasized that an apology would not suffice, highlighting the enduring emotional impact of these remarks.

The JD(U), an ally of the BJP, has demanded disciplinary measures against Poonawalla, urging the party's leadership to address the issue promptly. This incident surfaces as electoral influence grows among Purvanchalis in Delhi, with Assembly polls approaching in early February.

(With inputs from agencies.)

