Akhilesh Yadav Condemns BJP Spokesperson's Remarks

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, has condemned BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla following a controversial exchange on a television debate. Poonawalla's comments, aimed at AAP MLA Rituraj Jha, have been deemed unacceptable by many, including rival politicians and those hailing from Purvanchal.

Yadav expressed that such language not only disrespects individuals from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Purvanchal but also reflects a broader negative attitude from the BJP towards these regions. In a social media statement, Yadav emphasized that an apology would not suffice, highlighting the enduring emotional impact of these remarks.

The JD(U), an ally of the BJP, has demanded disciplinary measures against Poonawalla, urging the party's leadership to address the issue promptly. This incident surfaces as electoral influence grows among Purvanchalis in Delhi, with Assembly polls approaching in early February.

