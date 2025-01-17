Imran Khan: From Cricket Icon to Jailed Politician

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for a land corruption case, marking another significant downturn in his political journey. The ex-cricketer, now 72, has been entangled in numerous legal battles since his removal from office in 2022.

In the 2024 elections, Khan's party performed strongly yet failed to secure governance, with accusations of military interference surfacing. Khan, who denies all allegations, insists the military is targeting him, although the armed forces claim political neutrality.

Khan's legacy as Pakistan's cricket hero and his ambitious anti-corruption policies once captivated the nation. However, his administration faced criticism over using anti-corruption measures to sideline opponents, while his political downfall was sealed by economic woes and military dominance.

