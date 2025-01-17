Trial and Tribulation: The Lawyers Defending Navalny

In a contentious ruling, a Russian court sentenced three lawyers of the late Alexei Navalny to penal colonies, citing their alleged involvement with an extremist group. Igor Sergunin, Alexei Liptser, and Vadim Kobzev, arrested last year, now face sentences ranging from 3.5 to 5.5 years.

Human rights advocates argue this verdict signifies a perilous shift in Russia's handling of dissent, as courts target legal defenders championing free speech and opposition to the Ukraine conflict. Such actions could dismantle the already fragile semblance of rule of law under President Vladimir Putin's regime.

Notably, these lawyers are accused of facilitating Navalny's communication with the outside world, enabling his continued opposition from behind bars. Despite the Kremlin's silence on individual cases, critics see these prosecutions as part of a broader strategy to stifle opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)