Satish Upadhyay Unveils Vision for Malviya Nagar: A Path to Development

Senior BJP leader Satish Upadhyay, contesting from Malviya Nagar in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, has introduced a 'Development Roadmap' aimed at resolving local issues through a single-window system.

Upadhyay, a former Delhi BJP president, is competing against AAP's outgoing MLA Somnath Bharti. In a press briefing, he promised solutions for open drains, traffic congestion, and enhanced amenities, criticizing AAP for unmet promises, especially in water and sewage management.

Highlighting Delhi's infrastructural concerns, Upadhyay emphasized the need for significant improvements under PM Modi's vision for a developed and digital India. The Delhi Assembly elections occur on February 5, with results expected on February 8, marking a crucial contest between AAP and BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)