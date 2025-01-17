Colombian Peace Talks Collapse Amid Accusations

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced the suspension of peace talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN) on Friday. This decision follows Petro's allegations that the ELN committed a war crime in the Catatumbo region.

Taking to social media, Petro expressed his frustration, stating, "The dialogue process with this group is suspended, the ELN has no will for peace."

This development represents a major blow to the Colombian government's efforts to negotiate peace with the ELN, one of the country's most prominent leftist militant groups.

