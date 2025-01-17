Left Menu

Colombian Peace Talks Collapse Amid Accusations

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has suspended peace talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN) following allegations of a war crime committed by the group in the Catatumbo region. Petro emphasized that the ELN lacks the willingness for peace, marking a significant setback in the ongoing dialogue process.

Updated: 17-01-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced the suspension of peace talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN) on Friday. This decision follows Petro's allegations that the ELN committed a war crime in the Catatumbo region.

Taking to social media, Petro expressed his frustration, stating, "The dialogue process with this group is suspended, the ELN has no will for peace."

This development represents a major blow to the Colombian government's efforts to negotiate peace with the ELN, one of the country's most prominent leftist militant groups.

