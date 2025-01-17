Left Menu

Manish Sisodia Attacks BJP: AAP vs BJP in Delhi Election Rhetoric

Manish Sisodia, a senior AAP leader, criticized the BJP's inability to present a credible CM candidate against Arvind Kejriwal, calling AAP a 'calamity' for them. He highlighted issues like pollution, stubble burning, and river health while noting the BJP’s usual political tactics. Delhi elections approach with intense rhetoric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:29 IST
Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and candidate from Jangpura assembly constituency Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the fervent political atmosphere leading up to the Delhi Assembly elections, Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia launched a blistering critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday. Sisodia, the candidate contesting from the Jangpura constituency, remarked on BJP's apparent lack of confidence in appointing a Chief Minister contender, particularly one who could adequately face Arvind Kejriwal.

Sisodia countered BJP's 'AAPda' rhetoric, suggesting that AAP is indeed a 'calamity' for the BJP due to their own internal disparity. He condemned BJP leaders as 'abusive' and accused them of employing unethical election strategies, including distributing cash and sarees to sway voters. His statements followed the unveiling of BJP's manifesto by Party President JP Nadda, which criticized AAP's governance record.

Addressing national concerns such as pollution in Delhi, Sisodia credited the city's administration with significant strides, such as the introduction of electric buses. However, he shifted some accountability to neighboring states like Uttar Pradesh for contributing to the pollution crisis. Additionally, he voiced disappointment in the central government's failure to adequately address pollution across North India, citing persistent issues like stubble burning which also plague states beyond Delhi.

Further, Sisodia extolled Arvind Kejriwal's transparency concerning the Yamuna River's cleaning efforts. He differentiated this from BJP's practice of labeling their unfulfilled promises as 'jumlas,' using a past remark by Amit Shah as an example. With Delhi's Assembly elections looming on February 5, Sisodia will confront BJP candidate Tarvind Singh Marwah and Congress' Farhad Suri in the political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

