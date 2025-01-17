Left Menu

Global Political Diary: Key Visits and Events

The global political diary outlines a series of high-profile international visits and events scheduled for January and February 2025. Notable among these are various state visits, the World Economic Forum 2025, and key elections in different countries. Influential leaders and political figures will engage in discussions impacting global politics and economic relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:49 IST
In January and February 2025, a slew of major political events and international visits are set to occur worldwide, spotlighted by the highly anticipated World Economic Forum in Davos. World leaders, including Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, will make significant diplomatic journeys to strengthen international ties.

Highlighting a packed schedule, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian will travel to Moscow to forge cooperative agreements, while NATO's Deputy Secretary General Radmila Sekerinska concludes her visit to Lithuania. Meanwhile, key summits and bilateral meetings are planned, such as the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting in Brussels.

This period also sees critical electoral processes, with nations like Ecuador and Bermuda holding pivotal elections. As these events unfold, the global political landscape looks set for potential shifts, revealing the evolving discourse between leading economic and political powers worldwide.

