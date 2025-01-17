Global Political Diary: Key Visits and Events

In January and February 2025, a slew of major political events and international visits are set to occur worldwide, spotlighted by the highly anticipated World Economic Forum in Davos. World leaders, including Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, will make significant diplomatic journeys to strengthen international ties.

Highlighting a packed schedule, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian will travel to Moscow to forge cooperative agreements, while NATO's Deputy Secretary General Radmila Sekerinska concludes her visit to Lithuania. Meanwhile, key summits and bilateral meetings are planned, such as the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting in Brussels.

This period also sees critical electoral processes, with nations like Ecuador and Bermuda holding pivotal elections. As these events unfold, the global political landscape looks set for potential shifts, revealing the evolving discourse between leading economic and political powers worldwide.

