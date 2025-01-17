Tejashwi Yadav Slams RSS Remarks, Questions True Independence
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for remarks on India's true independence post-Ram temple construction as insulting to freedom fighters. He also challenged the RSS's stance on Dalit leadership and criticized the BJP-JD(U) alliance for failing Bihar. Former MP Mangani Lal Mandal rejoined RJD.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has lambasted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's assertion on India's true independence coming after the Ram temple's construction, calling it an affront to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the nation.
Yadav, addressing the press following the induction of former JD(U) MP Mangani Lal Mandal into RJD, expressed strong disapproval of Bhagwat's comments and criticized the RSS's perceived neglect of Mahatma Gandhi. He further challenged the RSS's anti-Dalit stance, questioning when Dalits would achieve genuine independence under its ideology.
Yadav also denounced the BJP and JD(U) administration for their perceived neglect of Bihar, lambasting their governance and urging voters to hold them accountable in the upcoming assembly elections. Mandal, who rejoined RJD, expressed relief and criticized his tenure in JD(U) as stifling.
