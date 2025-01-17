Supreme Court Stands Firm: TikTok Ban Upheld Amidst National Security Concerns
The U.S. Supreme Court has denied TikTok's appeal against a law mandating its sale by its Chinese owner ByteDance or a ban, due to national security issues. The unanimous decision prioritizes security concerns over First Amendment rights, reflecting tensions between the U.S. and China.
The U.S. Supreme Court has unanimously upheld a law requiring TikTok to be sold by its Chinese parent company ByteDance or face a ban in the U.S., citing national security concerns. This decision, seen as a blow to the platform used by nearly 170 million Americans, was reached quickly as arguments were presented on January 10, only days before the law's deadline.
The court emphasized Congress's stance that TikTok's data practices and ties with Beijing pose a potential threat to national security. These actions come amidst increasing economic and geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China, with the law receiving bipartisan support and defense by Joe Biden's administration.
Despite TikTok's popularity, the app was targeted due to fears of Chinese surveillance, with Justice Department's Elizabeth Prelogar stating its data could be used for harmful activities against the U.S. The incoming Trump administration, however, expressed intentions to prevent TikTok from disappearing and explore a resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Surge as China Conducts New Year Combat Patrol Around Taiwan
China's Growing Focus on Mental Health: A Nationwide Initiative
Tensions Surge as China's Military Conducts Patrol Around Taiwan
Apple's Strategic Discounts in China: A Battle for Market Dominance
Uncertain Start: China and Hong Kong Stocks Slip Amid Tepid Factory Data