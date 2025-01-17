Left Menu

Supreme Court Stands Firm: TikTok Ban Upheld Amidst National Security Concerns

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied TikTok's appeal against a law mandating its sale by its Chinese owner ByteDance or a ban, due to national security issues. The unanimous decision prioritizes security concerns over First Amendment rights, reflecting tensions between the U.S. and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:50 IST
Supreme Court Stands Firm: TikTok Ban Upheld Amidst National Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court has unanimously upheld a law requiring TikTok to be sold by its Chinese parent company ByteDance or face a ban in the U.S., citing national security concerns. This decision, seen as a blow to the platform used by nearly 170 million Americans, was reached quickly as arguments were presented on January 10, only days before the law's deadline.

The court emphasized Congress's stance that TikTok's data practices and ties with Beijing pose a potential threat to national security. These actions come amidst increasing economic and geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China, with the law receiving bipartisan support and defense by Joe Biden's administration.

Despite TikTok's popularity, the app was targeted due to fears of Chinese surveillance, with Justice Department's Elizabeth Prelogar stating its data could be used for harmful activities against the U.S. The incoming Trump administration, however, expressed intentions to prevent TikTok from disappearing and explore a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025