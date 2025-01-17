Kristi Noem's Nomination Ignites Immigration Debate

Kristi Noem, nominated by President-elect Donald Trump for the position of Secretary of Homeland Security, has affirmed her intention to spearhead an immigration crackdown reminiscent of Trump's policies. Aligning with Trump's hardline new administration, Noem expressed her commitment to reinstating the controversial 'remain in Mexico' policy, while also pledging to dismantle President Biden's CBP One app-based legal entry program, cited as a means of legally admitting hundreds of thousands of migrants since its inception in 2023.

At the U.S. Senate confirmation hearing, Noem, the current Governor of South Dakota, asserted: 'If confirmed, on Day One, CBP One will be shut down.' Her remarks have stirred discussions about the future of immigration in the United States, especially against the backdrop of increased deportation and stringent border security measures planned by the incoming administration.

Noem, although lacking extensive national security experience, stands ready to tackle her responsibilities if confirmed. Her qualifications include deploying National Guard troops from South Dakota to aid border security in Texas, a move funded in part by a Republican billionaire. While this nomination positions her to oversee the U.S. Coast Guard and Secret Service, her lack of direct experience in security remains a focal point of debate amongst legislators and experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)