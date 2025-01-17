Left Menu

Kristi Noem's Nomination Ignites Immigration Debate

Kristi Noem, nominee for U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, plans an immigration crackdown similar to Donald Trump’s policies. She aims to reinstate the 'remain in Mexico' program and shut down CBP One. Despite limited national security experience, Noem’s nomination raises questions about immigration policy and border security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:58 IST
Kristi Noem's Nomination Ignites Immigration Debate
Kristi Noem

Kristi Noem, nominated by President-elect Donald Trump for the position of Secretary of Homeland Security, has affirmed her intention to spearhead an immigration crackdown reminiscent of Trump's policies. Aligning with Trump's hardline new administration, Noem expressed her commitment to reinstating the controversial 'remain in Mexico' policy, while also pledging to dismantle President Biden's CBP One app-based legal entry program, cited as a means of legally admitting hundreds of thousands of migrants since its inception in 2023.

At the U.S. Senate confirmation hearing, Noem, the current Governor of South Dakota, asserted: 'If confirmed, on Day One, CBP One will be shut down.' Her remarks have stirred discussions about the future of immigration in the United States, especially against the backdrop of increased deportation and stringent border security measures planned by the incoming administration.

Noem, although lacking extensive national security experience, stands ready to tackle her responsibilities if confirmed. Her qualifications include deploying National Guard troops from South Dakota to aid border security in Texas, a move funded in part by a Republican billionaire. While this nomination positions her to oversee the U.S. Coast Guard and Secret Service, her lack of direct experience in security remains a focal point of debate amongst legislators and experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025