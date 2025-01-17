ED's Allegations: A Smokescreen in Karnataka Politics?

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of employing diversion tactics through the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to shield Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The ED's recent actions in the MUDA site scam, involving a significant asset seizure, have intensified political tensions.

The ED announced the attachment of more than 140 immovable assets, valued at around Rs 300 crore, tied to a money laundering case involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Surjewala criticized the BJP's strategy, linking it to Congress accusations that Amit Shah recently insulted the architect of the Indian Constitution, B.R. Ambedkar.

Surjewala expressed confidence in the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' event's influence, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call for Amit Shah's resignation over the alleged disrespect. The Congress sees the ED's actions as a fear response to growing public support for Ambedkar's legacy and constitutional rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)