ED's Allegations: A Smokescreen in Karnataka Politics?

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala accuses the BJP government of using the Enforcement Directorate's actions in the MUDA site allotment scam as a diversion to protect Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The allegations come amidst Congress's charge of Shah insulting B.R. Ambedkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:38 IST
Randeep Singh Surjewala
Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of employing diversion tactics through the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to shield Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The ED's recent actions in the MUDA site scam, involving a significant asset seizure, have intensified political tensions.

The ED announced the attachment of more than 140 immovable assets, valued at around Rs 300 crore, tied to a money laundering case involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Surjewala criticized the BJP's strategy, linking it to Congress accusations that Amit Shah recently insulted the architect of the Indian Constitution, B.R. Ambedkar.

Surjewala expressed confidence in the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' event's influence, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call for Amit Shah's resignation over the alleged disrespect. The Congress sees the ED's actions as a fear response to growing public support for Ambedkar's legacy and constitutional rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

