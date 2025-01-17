Left Menu

Husted to Take Senate Seat Amid GOP Reshuffle

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine appoints Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to fill VP-elect JD Vance's former Senate seat. This move is part of President-elect Trump's cabinet selections causing GOP reshuffling. The appointment will remain until a November 2026 special election, coinciding with midterms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:49 IST
Ohio's political landscape is experiencing significant changes as Governor Mike DeWine appoints Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Vice President-elect JD Vance. Politico broke the news on Friday, based on unnamed sources, while DeWine's office has yet to comment.

This appointment is part of a broader reshuffling within the Republican Party, influenced by President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet selections. Trump has nominated Senator Marco Rubio of Florida for secretary of state, prompting an appointment of state Attorney General Ashley Moody to potentially replace him if confirmed. Additionally, Representatives Elise Stefanik and Michael Waltz are proposed for key administration roles, affecting GOP's House majority until their seats are filled.

Looking forward, the appointment fills Vance's seat until a November 2026 special election. This timeline overlaps with the midterm congressional elections. The Republicans, bolstered by Trump's past endorsements, could face a challenge from former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, who may seek a comeback after his previous loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

