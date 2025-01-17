Left Menu

Kishan Reddy Dismisses Allegations Linking BJP, RSS with BRS

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy for his statements connecting BJP and RSS with BRS. Kishan Reddy asserted that the BJP and RSS serve the nation and do not need validation from critics, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-01-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 22:50 IST
Kishan Reddy Dismisses Allegations Linking BJP, RSS with BRS
Kishan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Friday criticized Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's comments that linked the BJP and the RSS with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Reddy stated that the BJP doesn't require validation from the CM or Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Reddy affirmed that both the BJP and the RSS are dedicated to serving the nation and its people. He emphasized that Revanth Reddy's statements are not to be taken seriously and assured that there is no need to respond to such claims.

Highlighting the accomplishments and intentions of the BJP, Kishan Reddy noted the party's commitment to improving the country's status, aiding the underprivileged, and striving towards a developed India. The BJP, he said, continues to be blessed by the people of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025