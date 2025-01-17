Kishan Reddy Dismisses Allegations Linking BJP, RSS with BRS

Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy on Friday criticized Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's comments that linked the BJP and the RSS with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Reddy stated that the BJP doesn't require validation from the CM or Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Reddy affirmed that both the BJP and the RSS are dedicated to serving the nation and its people. He emphasized that Revanth Reddy's statements are not to be taken seriously and assured that there is no need to respond to such claims.

Highlighting the accomplishments and intentions of the BJP, Kishan Reddy noted the party's commitment to improving the country's status, aiding the underprivileged, and striving towards a developed India. The BJP, he said, continues to be blessed by the people of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)