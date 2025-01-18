Left Menu

Israel-Hamas Ceasefire: A Critical Turning Point

Israel's Cabinet convened to approve a Gaza ceasefire deal, negotiated by Qatar and the US, potentially ending a 15-month conflict with Hamas. The agreement includes hostage releases and prisoner exchanges. However, resistance within Prime Minister Netanyahu's coalition threatens government stability. The ceasefire aims to begin Sunday, conditional on final approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-01-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 00:47 IST
Israel-Hamas Ceasefire: A Critical Turning Point
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a crucial meeting, Israel's Cabinet convened late Friday to deliberate a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, designed to end a protracted 15-month conflict. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the deal, set to commence as early as Sunday, is aimed at pausing hostilities, releasing hostages, and facilitating prisoner exchanges with Palestinians.

The deal, brokered by mediators Qatar and the United States, comes under increasing pressure from both US President Biden and President-elect Trump. Despite initial hurdles attributed to last-minute complications, the ceasefire faces fierce opposition from Netanyahu's far-right coalition partners, threatening government stability.

The pact entails releasing 33 hostages in Gaza over six weeks, reciprocated by Israel's release of Palestinian prisoners. It signifies a significant shift in the ongoing Middle East conflict, with broader humanitarian impacts and potential changes to Gaza's postwar governance and reconstruction looming on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025