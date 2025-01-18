Israel-Hamas Ceasefire: A Critical Turning Point
Israel's Cabinet convened to approve a Gaza ceasefire deal, negotiated by Qatar and the US, potentially ending a 15-month conflict with Hamas. The agreement includes hostage releases and prisoner exchanges. However, resistance within Prime Minister Netanyahu's coalition threatens government stability. The ceasefire aims to begin Sunday, conditional on final approvals.
In a crucial meeting, Israel's Cabinet convened late Friday to deliberate a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, designed to end a protracted 15-month conflict. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the deal, set to commence as early as Sunday, is aimed at pausing hostilities, releasing hostages, and facilitating prisoner exchanges with Palestinians.
The deal, brokered by mediators Qatar and the United States, comes under increasing pressure from both US President Biden and President-elect Trump. Despite initial hurdles attributed to last-minute complications, the ceasefire faces fierce opposition from Netanyahu's far-right coalition partners, threatening government stability.
The pact entails releasing 33 hostages in Gaza over six weeks, reciprocated by Israel's release of Palestinian prisoners. It signifies a significant shift in the ongoing Middle East conflict, with broader humanitarian impacts and potential changes to Gaza's postwar governance and reconstruction looming on the horizon.
