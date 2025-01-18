Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance
The Nicaraguan government has sworn in over 1,400 masked civilians to form part of a new volunteer police unit, sparking concerns about the creation of a paramilitary force. Human rights activists believe the move is an attempt to solidify control, with recruits linked to past protest crackdowns.
Nicaraguan authorities have sworn in more than 1,400 masked civilians as part of a newly formed "volunteer" police force, raising alarms among human rights groups about the institutionalization of a pro-government paramilitary faction.
Critics, including opposition leaders, argue that the force serves to cement the power of President Daniel Ortega by legitimizing armed civilians who participated in quelling 2018's anti-government protests.
Over 4,000 civilians have been inducted into this unit recently, as legislative changes solidifying the force come into effect, consolidating power in Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo's administration.
