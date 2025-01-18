Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Nicaraguan authorities have sworn in more than 1,400 masked civilians as part of a newly formed "volunteer" police force, raising alarms among human rights groups about the institutionalization of a pro-government paramilitary faction.

Critics, including opposition leaders, argue that the force serves to cement the power of President Daniel Ortega by legitimizing armed civilians who participated in quelling 2018's anti-government protests.

Over 4,000 civilians have been inducted into this unit recently, as legislative changes solidifying the force come into effect, consolidating power in Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo's administration.

