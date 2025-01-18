Left Menu

AIMIM's Ambitions in Bihar: Owaisi Confident of Success

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi remains optimistic about his party's performance in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, despite past challenges. The party, which saw moderate success in the 2020 state polls, is hopeful for victory and alliances, amid a competitive political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 18-01-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 09:19 IST

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has expressed strong confidence that his party will achieve success in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, scheduled later this year. As the Hyderabad MP prepared to engage with the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, he briefly addressed the media regarding his political aspirations.

Owaisi indicated a hopeful outlook for the AIMIM's advancement in Bihar's political arena. While the party experienced moderate success in the previous assembly elections by securing five seats out of twenty contested in the Muslim-majority Seemanchal region, its prospects appear challenging due to shifting political alliances.

In the last Lok Sabha elections, the AIMIM faced setbacks, with no seat victories, though its state president Akhtarul Iman garnered significant support in Kishanganj. As alliances form and fray, Owaisi's strategy and the party's political maneuvers in Bihar remain a subject of interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

