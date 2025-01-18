Kejriwal Challenges Police Over Documentary Censorship
Arvind Kejriwal accused Delhi Police of halting a documentary screening about AAP leader arrests due to alleged political bias. Police cited lack of permission under election laws, while Kejriwal countered it wasn’t a political event. He claims the BJP is wary of the film's revelations.
- Country:
- India
In a controversial move, Delhi Police allegedly thwarted the screening of a documentary by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. The film reportedly exposes key "secrets" and "conspiracies" concerning the arrest of AAP leaders, exploiting Kejriwal's claim of an ulterior motive driven by political rivals.
The police justified their actions, stating no formal permission was secured for the event, citing an ongoing Model Code of Conduct due to upcoming assembly polls. Kejriwal rebuffed this necessity, contending the screening was a private affair unaffiliated with political campaigning.
Kejriwal, alongside senior AAP members, insists that the documentary will reach the audience despite the obstacles. He criticized the BJP for allegedly orchestrating the screening's cancellation, emphasizing his resolve to distribute the film to the public through alternative channels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
