Left Menu

Ceasefire Triumph: Hezbollah's Persistent Resistance and Lebanon's New Leadership

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem praised Palestinians for the Gaza ceasefire, underscoring the resistance's tenacity. Despite breaches, he urged Lebanon to address violations. Qassem highlighted Hezbollah's influence in electing President Joseph Aoun, while opposing Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's nomination, who is moving forward to form a new government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:05 IST
Ceasefire Triumph: Hezbollah's Persistent Resistance and Lebanon's New Leadership
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem lauded Palestinians on the successful Gaza ceasefire, asserting that the agreement demonstrated the unwavering spirit of resistance against Israel. His comments marked the first public statement since the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas was brokered.

Qassem emphasized that the agreement, which mirrors proposals from May 2024, validated the resilience of resistance groups, who managed to achieve their demands without Israel gaining its objectives. Meanwhile, the Israeli-Hezbollah ceasefire, crafted with support from the US and France, mandates an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon and Hezbollah's de-escalation within 60 days.

Both parties have pointed fingers at each other for ceasefire violations, with Qassem urging the Lebanese government to address the over 100 alleged breaches. He also highlighted Hezbollah's role in electing Joseph Aoun as Lebanon's president. However, he critiqued the nomination of Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, who continues efforts to form a government despite lacking support from Shi'ite factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025