Ceasefire Triumph: Hezbollah's Persistent Resistance and Lebanon's New Leadership

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem lauded Palestinians on the successful Gaza ceasefire, asserting that the agreement demonstrated the unwavering spirit of resistance against Israel. His comments marked the first public statement since the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas was brokered.

Qassem emphasized that the agreement, which mirrors proposals from May 2024, validated the resilience of resistance groups, who managed to achieve their demands without Israel gaining its objectives. Meanwhile, the Israeli-Hezbollah ceasefire, crafted with support from the US and France, mandates an Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon and Hezbollah's de-escalation within 60 days.

Both parties have pointed fingers at each other for ceasefire violations, with Qassem urging the Lebanese government to address the over 100 alleged breaches. He also highlighted Hezbollah's role in electing Joseph Aoun as Lebanon's president. However, he critiqued the nomination of Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, who continues efforts to form a government despite lacking support from Shi'ite factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)