Mass Exodus: Politicians Flock to AAP Ahead of Delhi Elections

In a significant political development ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, multiple leaders and workers from the Congress and BJP have joined the Aam Aadmi Party. This includes Mamata Verma and former BJP candidate Bhumika Singh. The move strengthens AAP's position before the pivotal February 5 polls.

In a notable political shift ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February 5, several block-level leaders and party workers from Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The inclusion of these new members, observed at a gathering with Chief Minister Atishi, underscores a growing movement towards AAP. Atishi remarked that the efforts of Arvind Kejriwal and the work of AAP continue to inspire an expanding party base daily.

Prominent figures such as Mamata Verma and former BJP councillor candidate Bhumika Singh were among those who switched allegiances, notably from constituencies like Wazirpur and Kirari. As these political dynamics play out, the AAP's cadre is notably bolstered in anticipation of the ballots, with results expected on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

