Satish Chavan's Political Reconciliation: Return to NCP

Satish Chavan, a Member of the Legislative Council, has rejoined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. This move comes after Chavan was expelled for anti-party activities, briefly joining Sharad Pawar's faction, contesting unsuccessfully in state assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shirdi | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 16:49 IST
In a significant political move, Satish Chavan, Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), has realigned with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) under Ajit Pawar's leadership. This decision marks the end of a brief tenure with the rival faction led by Sharad Pawar.

Chavan had initially joined the Sharad Pawar faction in October 2024 after facing a six-year expulsion from Ajit Pawar's group due to alleged anti-party activities. In a recent development, the NCP welcomed him back, revoking his expulsion, as he rejoined amidst party leaders, including Ajit Pawar.

Notably, Chavan, a seasoned politician and three-time MLC from the Aurangabad graduates constituency, had contested the state assembly elections from Vaijapur on a Sharad Pawar faction ticket but faced defeat. His return signifies a notable shift in the ongoing intra-party dynamics.

