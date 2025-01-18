Pollution and Propaganda: Tensions Rise in Delhi Ahead of Elections

Sandeep Dikshit, Congress candidate for the New Delhi Assembly Constituency, has accused the Aam Aadmi Party-led government of failing to adequately address pollution in the city. Dikshit contends that air and water quality have not improved over the past decade, suggesting the city's environmental woes should not be solely attributed to stubble burning.

Delhi's air quality index remains alarmingly 'very poor' in several localities, such as Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar. While the Commission for Air Quality Management recently lifted restrictions after a marginal improvement from 'Severe' to 'Very Poor,' Dikshit insists larger systemic issues persist. He noted, "Even without stubble burning, pollution remains a blight on the capital."

Adding to the political intrigue, tensions have escalated over a documentary called 'Unbreakable,' with allegations that Delhi police, reportedly acting under BJP influence, barred its screening. The film, detailing AAP leaders' imprisonments, faced logistic hurdles, as AAP alleged theatre owners were threatened against showing it. The election period is heating up, with polls set for February 5 and results on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)