Left Menu

Pollution and Propaganda: Tensions Rise in Delhi Ahead of Elections

Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit criticizes the AAP government in Delhi for failing to tackle pollution issues. He challenges the notion that stubble burning is the main cause. Meanwhile, controversy surrounds the AAP's documentary 'Unbreakable' following claims of screening bans by Delhi police due to alleged political influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 16:53 IST
Pollution and Propaganda: Tensions Rise in Delhi Ahead of Elections
Congress candidate from New Delhi Assembly Constituency (Photo/@INCIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sandeep Dikshit, Congress candidate for the New Delhi Assembly Constituency, has accused the Aam Aadmi Party-led government of failing to adequately address pollution in the city. Dikshit contends that air and water quality have not improved over the past decade, suggesting the city's environmental woes should not be solely attributed to stubble burning.

Delhi's air quality index remains alarmingly 'very poor' in several localities, such as Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar. While the Commission for Air Quality Management recently lifted restrictions after a marginal improvement from 'Severe' to 'Very Poor,' Dikshit insists larger systemic issues persist. He noted, "Even without stubble burning, pollution remains a blight on the capital."

Adding to the political intrigue, tensions have escalated over a documentary called 'Unbreakable,' with allegations that Delhi police, reportedly acting under BJP influence, barred its screening. The film, detailing AAP leaders' imprisonments, faced logistic hurdles, as AAP alleged theatre owners were threatened against showing it. The election period is heating up, with polls set for February 5 and results on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025