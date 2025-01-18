Delhi Elections: Saffron Tinge as AAP and BJP Woo Clergy

The upcoming Delhi election campaign is heavily influenced by religious elements as the AAP and BJP vie for the support of the clergy. AAP's strategy includes a proposed monthly honorarium for temple priests and gurdwara granthis, hoping to challenge the BJP’s dominance in religious circles.

The BJP has countered with its pledge to provide 500 free electricity units monthly to various places of worship, including temples and gurdwaras. Each party accuses the other of neglecting marginalized Hindu communities while allegedly courting illegal migrants to bolster their voter base.

Adding to the drama, political leaders have made highly-publicized visits to temples, sparking a religious fervor in their campaigns. The highly competitive electoral battle will take place on February 5, marking a crucial moment as the BJP aims to reclaim power in Delhi from the AAP, which has been in control since 2015.

