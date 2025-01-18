Dramatic Abduction Sparks Political Tensions in Koothattukulam!

The usually quiet town of Koothattukulam erupted into chaos on Saturday as a dramatic abduction unfolded amid political tensions. A woman councillor, identified as Kala Raju, was allegedly kidnapped in broad daylight, stirring emotions among rival political factions.

Authorities have confirmed they've located Raju and a police team is en route to ensure her safety. Meanwhile, Raju's family reported her missing and filed complaints with local authorities and Kerala's Chief Minister. Her daughter expressed distress over her mother's ailments and inaccessibility.

According to sources, Raju was taken against her will from the municipal premises in another vehicle, amidst a commotion involving LDF and UDF supporters. The incident, broadcasted on TV channels, highlights growing political tensions in the municipality, governed by a slender LDF majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)