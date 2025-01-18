Left Menu

BJP 'Nervous' About AAP Documentary ‘Unbreakable’

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj claims that the BJP is uneasy about the documentary 'Unbreakable' which depicts AAP leaders' jail time, labeling it a 'conspiracy.' The documentary, blocked by Delhi Police citing lack of permission, faces controversy over alleged BJP intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:27 IST
Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Greater Kailash Assembly seat Saurabh Bharadwaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is 'nervous' about the screening of a documentary titled 'Unbreakable.' The film reportedly covers the incarceration of AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Bhardwaj accused unnamed individuals of conspiring to imprison AAP leaders, describing the documentary as a revelation of these plots. He expressed surprise over law enforcement's efforts to prevent its screening and attributed the police's action to BJP's influence, amidst rising tensions between the two parties.

Delhi Police stated that screening permissions for the documentary were not obtained, highlighting that event permissions must go through the District Election Officer's (DEO) office. In response, AAP alleged that the police ban was executed under BJP's directives. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal clarified that the event was private, not an election campaign, decrying the police intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

