BJP 'Nervous' About AAP Documentary ‘Unbreakable’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is 'nervous' about the screening of a documentary titled 'Unbreakable.' The film reportedly covers the incarceration of AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Bhardwaj accused unnamed individuals of conspiring to imprison AAP leaders, describing the documentary as a revelation of these plots. He expressed surprise over law enforcement's efforts to prevent its screening and attributed the police's action to BJP's influence, amidst rising tensions between the two parties.

Delhi Police stated that screening permissions for the documentary were not obtained, highlighting that event permissions must go through the District Election Officer's (DEO) office. In response, AAP alleged that the police ban was executed under BJP's directives. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal clarified that the event was private, not an election campaign, decrying the police intervention.

