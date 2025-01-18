Left Menu

Escalation in Red Sea: Houthis Target Israel with Ballistic Missile

Houthi rebels in Yemen launched a ballistic missile at Israel's defense ministry, triggering sirens and minor damage from shrapnel in central Israel. These actions follow repeated Houthi attacks on Israel and the Red Sea shipping corridor in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, prompting Israeli counter-strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-01-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 19:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant escalation, Yemen-based Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for launching a ballistic missile aimed at Israel's defense ministry. The attack set off warning sirens across central Israel early Saturday, with military sources reporting minor damage caused by falling shrapnel.

The Iran-supported Houthi militia has continued its aggression against Israel and important shipping routes in the Red Sea, claiming these actions are in support of Palestinians in Gaza. The tension marks a notable increase in regional hostility.

Responding to the threats, Israel has targeted what it identifies as Houthi infrastructure within Yemen, including strategic ports and the capital, Sanaa. Later on Saturday, Israel's military confirmed another missile launch from Yemen, which activated sirens in southern regions without causing injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

