Escalation in Red Sea: Houthis Target Israel with Ballistic Missile
Houthi rebels in Yemen launched a ballistic missile at Israel's defense ministry, triggering sirens and minor damage from shrapnel in central Israel. These actions follow repeated Houthi attacks on Israel and the Red Sea shipping corridor in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, prompting Israeli counter-strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen.
- Country:
- Israel
In a significant escalation, Yemen-based Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for launching a ballistic missile aimed at Israel's defense ministry. The attack set off warning sirens across central Israel early Saturday, with military sources reporting minor damage caused by falling shrapnel.
The Iran-supported Houthi militia has continued its aggression against Israel and important shipping routes in the Red Sea, claiming these actions are in support of Palestinians in Gaza. The tension marks a notable increase in regional hostility.
Responding to the threats, Israel has targeted what it identifies as Houthi infrastructure within Yemen, including strategic ports and the capital, Sanaa. Later on Saturday, Israel's military confirmed another missile launch from Yemen, which activated sirens in southern regions without causing injuries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sports Ministry Challenges Indian Olympic Association Over Golf Union Elections
Urgent Plea: India Races Against Time to Save Nurse on Death Row in Yemen
India Detects HMPV Cases Amid Global Concerns, Health Ministry Issues Advisory
Coast Guard helicopter that met with accident at Porbandar airport was on a routine training sortie: Defence Ministry.
Indian Coast Guard helicopter meets with accident at Porbandar airport; three crew members killed: Defence Ministry.