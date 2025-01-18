Escalation in Red Sea: Houthis Target Israel with Ballistic Missile

In a significant escalation, Yemen-based Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for launching a ballistic missile aimed at Israel's defense ministry. The attack set off warning sirens across central Israel early Saturday, with military sources reporting minor damage caused by falling shrapnel.

The Iran-supported Houthi militia has continued its aggression against Israel and important shipping routes in the Red Sea, claiming these actions are in support of Palestinians in Gaza. The tension marks a notable increase in regional hostility.

Responding to the threats, Israel has targeted what it identifies as Houthi infrastructure within Yemen, including strategic ports and the capital, Sanaa. Later on Saturday, Israel's military confirmed another missile launch from Yemen, which activated sirens in southern regions without causing injuries.

