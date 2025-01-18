Left Menu

The Heartbreak and Hope of Kfir Bibas' Birthday in Captivity

Kfir Bibas, the youngest Israeli hostage kidnapped in October 2023, marked his second birthday while still in captivity. His case has become a symbol of the helplessness surrounding the situation. The Bibas family hopes for his release during the anticipated ceasefire, amidst uncertainty about their fate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 18-01-2025 20:07 IST
Kfir Bibas, the youngest known Israeli hostage kidnapped on October 7, 2023, marked his second birthday on Saturday. This comes a day before an anticipated ceasefire takes effect.

Kidnapped at less than nine months old from Kibbutz Nir Oz, Kfir has spent most of his life in captivity along with his brother, Ariel, now 5, and parents Shiri and Yarden Bibas. The family's fate remains uncertain. In December, Hamas claimed Shiri and her sons were killed in an Israeli airstrike, a claim Israel disputes.

Kfir's symbolic photograph, featuring his red hair and toothless smile, highlights the pain of the ongoing hostage situation in Israel. As family and supporters hold onto hope, they prepare for his eventual return by commissioning replicas of the pink elephant he is seen clutching in photos, aiming to reunite him with his favorite toy upon release.

