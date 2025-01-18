Bolsonaro Claims Political Persecution Over Denied Trip to Trump Inauguration

Brazil's ex-President Jair Bolsonaro has alleged that he is a target of political persecution. This comes as he accompanied his wife to Brasilia airport for her flight to the U.S. to attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

The Brazilian Supreme Court declined Bolsonaro's appeal to reinstate his passport, allowing him to attend the inauguration. Justice Alexandre de Moraes found his evidence insufficient to prove he had been invited.

Bolsonaro, who remains under investigation for several charges, has his movements restricted due to being deemed a flight risk. Justice de Moraes upheld this, stating the public interest outweighs Bolsonaro's personal agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)