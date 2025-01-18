Left Menu

Political Friction Escalates as AAP and BJP Clash Ahead of Delhi Polls

In the run-up to Delhi elections, tensions have risen as AAP accuses BJP of attacking Arvind Kejriwal's car, claiming BJP's frustration over lack of support. BJP refuted, alleging Kejriwal's vehicle injured their worker. Both parties have released videos supporting their claims amidst a highly contested political climate.

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of launching an attack on the car of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. AAP claims this act stems from BJP's frustration due to dwindling public support in the upcoming Delhi elections.

In a statement to ANI, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar condemned the supposed attack and criticized BJP candidate Parvesh Verma, who is contesting against Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat. She emphasized the potential security risks facing Kejriwal, who remains a popular national leader.

However, BJP's Parvesh Verma countered these allegations, asserting that it was Kejriwal's vehicle that injured a BJP worker, who currently receives treatment at Lady Hardinge Medical College. Both parties have shared videos online to support their conflicting narratives. Tensions are high as Delhi heads to the polls on February 5, with results due on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

