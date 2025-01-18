Left Menu

Ceasefire Brings Temporary Relief Amid Fresh Tensions in Gaza

A ceasefire between Hamas and Israel is set to begin, prompting hope for a pause in violence and the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners. Humanitarian aid prepares to flow into Gaza, but concerns linger over continued airstrikes and the challenge of reaching a lasting peace.

Ceasefire Brings Temporary Relief Amid Fresh Tensions in Gaza
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel is scheduled to commence on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. local time, according to mediator Qatar. Amid anticipation, families of hostages await news, while Palestinians prepare to welcome freed detainees and aid organizations gear up for a humanitarian rush.

Following Israel's Cabinet's late-night approval, emotions are high as relatives hope for the safe return of loved ones. Hostage names are expected to be revealed later on Saturday. The ceasefire signifies the first break in 15 months of deadly and destructive conflict between Hamas and Israel.

The initial ceasefire phase extends for 42 days, with further negotiations planned shortly after. As anticipation builds, airstrikes persisted Saturday, reflecting tensions that continue to challenge prospects for lasting peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

