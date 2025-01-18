South Korea's Impeached President Fights Arrest Amidst Chaotic Protests

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea's impeached president appeared before a Seoul judge on Saturday to argue against his arrest. The scene outside was chaotic, with thousands of fervent supporters clashing with police demanding his release.

Yoon's controversial martial law declaration in December, aimed at overcoming legislative gridlock, now places him under potential rebellion charges. He contends that his actions were legitimate, while investigators seek his formal arrest.

If the court approves, Yoon could face extended detention and prosecution. His legal team insists he's not a flight risk, but his previous defiance to court orders raises compliance concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)