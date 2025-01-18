South Korea's Impeached President Fights Arrest Amidst Chaotic Protests
South Korea's impeached president, Yoon, argued against his arrest amidst intense protests. He faces rebellion charges linked to a martial law declaration. The court is determining his formal arrest, which could lead to extended detention. His lawyers claim the decree was legitimate, and there's no need for detention.
In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea's impeached president appeared before a Seoul judge on Saturday to argue against his arrest. The scene outside was chaotic, with thousands of fervent supporters clashing with police demanding his release.
Yoon's controversial martial law declaration in December, aimed at overcoming legislative gridlock, now places him under potential rebellion charges. He contends that his actions were legitimate, while investigators seek his formal arrest.
If the court approves, Yoon could face extended detention and prosecution. His legal team insists he's not a flight risk, but his previous defiance to court orders raises compliance concerns.
