Left Menu

South Korea's Impeached President Fights Arrest Amidst Chaotic Protests

South Korea's impeached president, Yoon, argued against his arrest amidst intense protests. He faces rebellion charges linked to a martial law declaration. The court is determining his formal arrest, which could lead to extended detention. His lawyers claim the decree was legitimate, and there's no need for detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 18-01-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 22:57 IST
South Korea's Impeached President Fights Arrest Amidst Chaotic Protests
president
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korea's impeached president appeared before a Seoul judge on Saturday to argue against his arrest. The scene outside was chaotic, with thousands of fervent supporters clashing with police demanding his release.

Yoon's controversial martial law declaration in December, aimed at overcoming legislative gridlock, now places him under potential rebellion charges. He contends that his actions were legitimate, while investigators seek his formal arrest.

If the court approves, Yoon could face extended detention and prosecution. His legal team insists he's not a flight risk, but his previous defiance to court orders raises compliance concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025