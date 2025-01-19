South Korea in Turmoil: Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol Arrested

South Korea is facing a profound political crisis as its former president, Yoon Suk Yeol, was formally arrested for declaring martial law. His apprehension took place at the presidential compound in Seoul, marking a historic moment days after his impeachment.

The Seoul Western District Court has cited Yoon as a potential threat to destroying evidence, which could extend his detention. Legal representatives and anti-corruption agencies have delivered competing arguments on his release before the court.

Beyond the courtroom, thousands protested Yoon's detention, resulting in chaotic clashes between demonstrators and police forces. If formally charged, Yoon could face serious consequences, reflecting on South Korea's intense political landscape.

