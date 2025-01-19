Left Menu

South Korea in Turmoil: Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol Arrested

South Korea's former president Yoon Suk Yeol was formally arrested for declaring martial law, marking a political crisis. He faces charges including potential rebellion, a serious threat to evidence destruction. His arrest prompted protests from supporters, and his lawyers argue his actions were justified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 19-01-2025 01:39 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 01:39 IST
South Korea in Turmoil: Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol Arrested
president
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea is facing a profound political crisis as its former president, Yoon Suk Yeol, was formally arrested for declaring martial law. His apprehension took place at the presidential compound in Seoul, marking a historic moment days after his impeachment.

The Seoul Western District Court has cited Yoon as a potential threat to destroying evidence, which could extend his detention. Legal representatives and anti-corruption agencies have delivered competing arguments on his release before the court.

Beyond the courtroom, thousands protested Yoon's detention, resulting in chaotic clashes between demonstrators and police forces. If formally charged, Yoon could face serious consequences, reflecting on South Korea's intense political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025