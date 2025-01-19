TikTok's Tumultuous Turn: Navigating the 90-Day Reprieve

In a developing story highlighting rising tensions between the U.S. and digital platform giant TikTok, President-elect Donald Trump has suggested a potential 90-day reprieve for the app, delaying an anticipated shutdown. As the crucial deadline looms, TikTok users and the digital community await Monday's decisive announcement.

TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has stirred significant debate due to its potential national security risks, prompting the United States to demand severance of its ties with its parent company. A recent ruling by the Supreme Court upholds this mandate, introducing further uncertainty for the future of TikTok's U.S. operations.

Despite last-minute negotiations and mounting pressures, the White House remains skeptical, maintaining that the incoming administration will hold responsibility for any final decision. As users express their apprehensions and marketing firms scramble for alternatives, the digital sphere is left in anticipation of the unfolding developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)