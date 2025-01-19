The Tumultuous Detention of South Korean President Yoon Sparks Political Chaos

In a dramatic escalation of political unrest, a South Korean court has extended the detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol, leading to a spiraling chaos of protests. Yoon, the first sitting president to be arrested, faces serious allegations related to insurrection following a controversial declaration of martial law.

The court's decision, announced early Sunday, fueled violent demonstrations as hundreds of Yoon's supporters stormed the court building, clashing with riot police. Overwhelmed officers were unable to halt the destruction that followed, with protestors smashing windows and damaging property. Authorities eventually arrested 46 protestors, restoring order hours later.

This legal battle continues to polarize the nation. While Yoon's People Power Party views the court's decision as hastily executed, the opposition Democratic Party sees it as a crucial move towards re-establishing constitutional order. As the Constitutional Court deliberates on upholding Yoon's impeachment, public opinion remains divided amid political tumult.

(With inputs from agencies.)