Netanyahu Demands Hostage List Before Ceasefire
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists that the ceasefire in Gaza will not commence until Israel receives a list of hostages slated for release by Hamas. The ceasefire was expected to start at 8:30 am local time. Hamas attributed the delay to technical reasons, affirming its commitment to the ceasefire agreement.
In a firm early morning announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the ceasefire in Gaza would not take effect until Israel obtained the names of hostages due for release from Hamas.
The statement came just an hour before the ceasefire's scheduled start at 8:30 am local time. This sudden development has raised tensions as both sides were preparing for a temporary halt in hostilities.
Hamas, for its part, cited 'technical field reasons' for the delay in providing the hostage list. Despite the hiccup, Hamas issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to the ceasefire arrangement announced the previous week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Proposes $8 Billion Arms Deal with Israel
U.S. Proposes $8 Billion Arms Sale to Israel
UN continues to call for timely Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon
Biden Administration Pushes $8 Billion Arms Deal to Israel Amid Gaza Conflict
Escalating Conflict: Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza Amid Renewed Ceasefire Talks