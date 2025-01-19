Netanyahu Demands Hostage List Before Ceasefire

In a firm early morning announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the ceasefire in Gaza would not take effect until Israel obtained the names of hostages due for release from Hamas.

The statement came just an hour before the ceasefire's scheduled start at 8:30 am local time. This sudden development has raised tensions as both sides were preparing for a temporary halt in hostilities.

Hamas, for its part, cited 'technical field reasons' for the delay in providing the hostage list. Despite the hiccup, Hamas issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to the ceasefire arrangement announced the previous week.

