Modi Lauds Tech-Driven Polls Ahead of National Voters' Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Election Commission for using technology to empower voters and maintain fair elections. His remarks in his 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast come ahead of National Voters' Day and amid opposition criticism of the commission's alleged bias. Modi emphasized the significance of democratic participation.

Updated: 19-01-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 11:52 IST
In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the Election Commission for its technological advancements aimed at strengthening democratic participation, days ahead of National Voters' Day on January 25. Modi's remarks align with the ongoing enhancement of India's electoral process.

Despite opposition parties raising concerns about the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Modi's comments signal a strong endorsement of the Election Commission's efforts to modernize and ensure fair polling through technology. He urged citizens to engage actively in the democratic process.

Highlighting India's evolution as a democracy, Modi referenced members of India's constituent assembly to emphasize the nation's commitment to democratic principles. He also spoke on the significance of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, highlighting its role in uniting diverse communities and fostering national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

