Trump Calls to 'SAVE TIKTOK!' Amid Nationwide Shutdown

In a last-minute appeal, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump called for the preservation of TikTok as the popular app faced a sudden halt in the United States late Saturday night. His exclamation, 'SAVE TIKTOK!' was prominently posted on the Truth Social platform.

The shutdown preceded the enforcement of a new law set to be enacted on Sunday, which mandates the closure of the platform. Users were met with a notice shared by TikTok, one that was in direct response to the upcoming changes.

Trump had earlier assured that he would 'most likely' authorize a 90-day extension for TikTok once he assumes office on Monday, a promise that continues to offer a glimmer of hope to both users and the company.

