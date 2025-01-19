Divisions Emerge Within Israeli Coalition Over Gaza Ceasefire Deal

In a significant political rift, two far-right Israeli ministers have publicly opposed the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. This move signals growing discord within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and two colleagues from his party, Otzma Yehudit, resigned from the cabinet, objecting to the ceasefire terms. Although the party has left the ruling coalition, it does not plan to topple Netanyahu's government.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich warned that his Religious Zionism party would exit the coalition if Israel settles for a ceasefire without achieving its specific goals in Gaza. His concern is echoed by some families of hostages, skeptical of the deal's execution, who have protested its current form.

