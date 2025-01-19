Left Menu

Congress Accuses BJP of Weak Leadership Model

Govind Singh Dotasra, Congress president of Rajasthan, criticized the BJP's leadership model, accusing it of weakening democracy by handling power to weak leaders that can be controlled from Delhi. Dotasra highlighted issues in Rajasthan and urged Seva Dal to organize nationwide yatras to combat BJP's influence.

In a sharp critique, Govind Singh Dotasra, the president of Rajasthan's Congress unit, on Sunday lambasted the BJP's alleged 'leadership model,' giving control to the weakest leaders to maintain command from Delhi itself. He raised these concerns at the national working committee meeting of the Congress Seva Dal in Jaipur.

Dotasra underscored that such a governance style undermines democracy, citing the deteriorating situation in Rajasthan regarding law and order, pension, and scholarship disbursements. He claimed that the bureaucracy overshadows BJP's governance, failing to fulfill electoral promises and disrespecting leaders like Ambedkar.

The Congress leader called for action reminiscent of historic movements, encouraging the Seva Dal to organize nationwide yatras to counteract the BJP's influence, reminiscent of those led by Jawaharlal Nehru. Reinforcing his call to action, Seva Dal's national president announced plans for regular patriotic ceremonies and educational programs across India.

