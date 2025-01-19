Left Menu

Negotiating Kurdish Fate in Syria: Diplomacy Amid Tensions

Negotiators from the U.S., Turkey, Syria, and Kurdish-led forces are working towards a deal on the future of Kurdish forces in Syria. The talks aim to resolve issues around integration, control, and territorial administration amidst the backdrop of complex geopolitical interests and ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 21:52 IST
Negotiators involved in the complex discussions on Syria's future are focusing on the fate of Kurdish forces, regarded by the U.S. as key allies but viewed by Turkey as a security threat. Sources reveal that a deal may soon emerge, with Kurdish fighters potentially leaving restive northeastern areas or integrating under new military authority.

Despite the optimism, numerous challenges persist. Key among these is the integration of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces into Syria's national defense structure while managing territories under their current control, including critical oil and wheat fields. The SDF calls for regional autonomy, a demand that complicates the new Syrian government's pursuit of national unity following Assad's ousting.

Turkey's President Erdogan has yet to commit on whether he will proceed with military actions against SDF factions, which Turkey accuses of ties to the PKK. As diplomatic talks continue, questions remain on the future role of U.S. forces in Syria and how strategic alliances will evolve under shifting political landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

