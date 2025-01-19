Kejriwal's Momo Moment Amid Delhi Campaign Trail

Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, paused his campaign activities on Sunday to savor some vegetable momos at a roadside stall. The AAP shared footage of the moment on X, where Kejriwal could be seen enjoying the street food, surrounded by enthusiastic supporters.

In the video, Kejriwal is seen asking the vendor for a piece of "veg momo," highlighting the deep connection between momos and Delhi residents. During his campaign in New Delhi, he faced challenges from BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit, who are relentlessly attacking as they vie for Delhi's leadership.

The upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled for February 5, are crucial for AAP as they aim to retain control for a third consecutive term. The results, set to be announced on February 8, will reveal whether Kejriwal can maintain his influential political presence in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)