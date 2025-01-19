Left Menu

Biden Secures Gaza Ceasefire Ahead of Trump Presidency

US President Joe Biden announced a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, leading to the release of hostages. He emphasized the role of the next administration in maintaining this peace. Biden highlighted the success of the campaign against Hamas and Hezbollah, as Donald Trump prepares to take office.

In a significant development, US President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has commenced, resulting in the release of hostages in Gaza. As Biden prepares to hand over the presidency to Donald Trump, he emphasized the new administration's critical role in upholding this fragile peace.

The ceasefire agreement, implemented since Sunday, was marked by the release of three female hostages by Hamas. Biden underscored the strategic partnership with Israel in exerting pressure on Hamas, backed by diplomatic deterrence, to achieve this agreement without escalating tensions into a wider regional conflict.

Biden pointed to the broader impact of US-supported military campaigns, stating that both Hamas and Hezbollah have been significantly weakened. As he transitions out of office, Biden called the ceasefire one of the most challenging negotiations of his term but a vital step towards lasting peace.

