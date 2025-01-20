The Relentless Pursuit of Austin Tice: A Decade Without Answers

The U.S. State Department has confirmed that no American government entities are currently in Syria searching for Austin Tice, an American journalist who was captured during a 2012 reporting mission. A State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller, emphasized ongoing efforts to locate Tice, although specific details of his whereabouts remain elusive.

During a news briefing, Miller did not dismiss the possibility of dispatching personnel to Damascus. This uncertainty follows the release of prisoners by rebel forces after the ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. The U.S. has communicated with the militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) for assistance in the quest to find Tice.

President Joe Biden previously mentioned that the U.S. government believes Tice is still alive. Known for his work with the Washington Post and McClatchy, Tice was captured near Damascus in 2012. Despite an attempted escape in 2013, his current status remains unresolved, prompting continuous efforts from the U.S. to secure his release.

(With inputs from agencies.)