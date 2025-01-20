Left Menu

The Power 30: TikTok's Resurgence at Trump's Inaugural Celebration

Social media influencers joined a celebratory event in Washington D.C. for President Donald Trump's inauguration. The event marked TikTok's return to the U.S., thanks to Trump's efforts to restore the video-sharing app. The gathering highlighted the unique approach used to engage young voters via TikTok.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 09:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 08:58 IST
The Power 30: TikTok's Resurgence at Trump's Inaugural Celebration
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

In downtown Washington, a lively inauguration celebration took place on Sunday as partygoers adorned in TikTok earmuffs and MAGA hats gathered for President Donald Trump. The event coincided with the return of the video-sharing platform TikTok, which the president once sought to ban.

This event, christened the Power 30 Awards, was held just as TikTok resumed its services. It celebrated social media influencers who significantly contributed to Trump's re-election efforts. Attendees mingled in the upscale Sax Restaurant and Lounge, capturing moments on small cameras, enjoying TikTok-themed merchandise, and partaking in an open bar.

Organizers Raquel Debono and CJ Pearson emphasized the pivotal role of young voters in the 2024 election, crediting TikTok's influence. Despite a previous security shutdown, TikTok, under President Trump's directive, is poised for a joint venture for its U.S. operations, highlighting a strategic pivot in digital engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025