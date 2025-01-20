The Power 30: TikTok's Resurgence at Trump's Inaugural Celebration

In downtown Washington, a lively inauguration celebration took place on Sunday as partygoers adorned in TikTok earmuffs and MAGA hats gathered for President Donald Trump. The event coincided with the return of the video-sharing platform TikTok, which the president once sought to ban.

This event, christened the Power 30 Awards, was held just as TikTok resumed its services. It celebrated social media influencers who significantly contributed to Trump's re-election efforts. Attendees mingled in the upscale Sax Restaurant and Lounge, capturing moments on small cameras, enjoying TikTok-themed merchandise, and partaking in an open bar.

Organizers Raquel Debono and CJ Pearson emphasized the pivotal role of young voters in the 2024 election, crediting TikTok's influence. Despite a previous security shutdown, TikTok, under President Trump's directive, is poised for a joint venture for its U.S. operations, highlighting a strategic pivot in digital engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)