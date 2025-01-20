Vijay's Political Stand: Supporting Farmers Over Airport Development

In a significant political move, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam chief Vijay is scheduled to meet with farmers and residents likely to be impacted by the proposed Parandur airport project. The meeting, slated for Monday, is intended to show solidarity with the protesters and challenge the ruling party's development agenda.

This interaction marks Vijay's first initiative of its kind since establishing his party last year. It coincides with the 910th day of continuous protest by the Parandur struggle committee against the airport project. The committee has consistently voiced its opposition with slogans like 'Vendam Vimana Nilayam, Vendum Vivasayam,' prioritizing agriculture over airport development.

Preparations for Vijay's meeting with affected individuals from 13 villages are underway in Sriperumbudur. Due to security reasons, the interaction will take place in a marriage hall rather than the originally intended Ekanapuram Dr Ambedkar ground. TVK officials, including general secretary N Anand, have inspected the venue to ensure a seamless event.

(With inputs from agencies.)