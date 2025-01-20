Left Menu

Vijay's Political Stand: Supporting Farmers Over Airport Development

Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam chief Vijay will meet farmers affected by the Parandur airport project, marking his first engagement since forming his party. The visit highlights ongoing local protests against the project, with Vijay aiming to challenge the ruling DMK's pro-development stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 10:29 IST
Vijay's Political Stand: Supporting Farmers Over Airport Development
Schipol airport Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam chief Vijay is scheduled to meet with farmers and residents likely to be impacted by the proposed Parandur airport project. The meeting, slated for Monday, is intended to show solidarity with the protesters and challenge the ruling party's development agenda.

This interaction marks Vijay's first initiative of its kind since establishing his party last year. It coincides with the 910th day of continuous protest by the Parandur struggle committee against the airport project. The committee has consistently voiced its opposition with slogans like 'Vendam Vimana Nilayam, Vendum Vivasayam,' prioritizing agriculture over airport development.

Preparations for Vijay's meeting with affected individuals from 13 villages are underway in Sriperumbudur. Due to security reasons, the interaction will take place in a marriage hall rather than the originally intended Ekanapuram Dr Ambedkar ground. TVK officials, including general secretary N Anand, have inspected the venue to ensure a seamless event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Scaling Up Renewables in Europe and Central Asia: Challenges and Opportunities

Transforming Masculinities: Engaging Men for Gender Equality in South Asia

The Future of Open Banking in Asia-Pacific: A Financial Revolution

Digital Transformation for Sustainable Development: A Global Roadmap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025