Left Menu

Trump's Triumphant Return: A New Era at the White House

Donald Trump will be inaugurated for a second presidential term, promising a slew of executive actions affecting immigration and foreign policy. Despite past controversies, including a felony conviction and two assassination attempts, Trump returns to office, backed by influential tech billionaires like Elon Musk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 11:36 IST
Trump's Triumphant Return: A New Era at the White House
Trump

Donald Trump is set to take office once again as U.S. president, aiming to extend his influential political journey with an array of executive orders on key issues like immigration and energy policy. The inauguration follows Trump's remarkable comeback, surviving impeachment trials and legal challenges.

The ceremony, moved indoors due to cold weather conditions, marks the first time in 40 years such a change has occurred. Trump's bold agenda includes plans to pardon hundreds involved in the January 6 Capitol riot and implement new immigration policies from day one.

Backed by significant support, including high-profile figures like Elon Musk, Trump's administration is poised to reshape American government and global politics, while also confronting challenges from previous legal battles and controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025