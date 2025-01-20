Trump's Triumphant Return: A New Era at the White House

Donald Trump is set to take office once again as U.S. president, aiming to extend his influential political journey with an array of executive orders on key issues like immigration and energy policy. The inauguration follows Trump's remarkable comeback, surviving impeachment trials and legal challenges.

The ceremony, moved indoors due to cold weather conditions, marks the first time in 40 years such a change has occurred. Trump's bold agenda includes plans to pardon hundreds involved in the January 6 Capitol riot and implement new immigration policies from day one.

Backed by significant support, including high-profile figures like Elon Musk, Trump's administration is poised to reshape American government and global politics, while also confronting challenges from previous legal battles and controversies.

