Political Waves in Maharashtra: The Possible 'Uday' of Shiv Sena

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar suggests Deputy CM Eknath Shinde could be sidelined as internal dynamics within Maharashtra government unfold. Speculation arises about Shiv Sena's potential rise with Uday Samant in focus. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's political landscape remains tense with multiple stakeholders involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde could be pushed aside, hinting at a possible 'Uday' or rise of Shiv Sena under state minister Uday Samant.

Wadettiwar's remarks follow rumors of Shinde's dissatisfaction with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's appointment of guardian ministers, particularly as Shinde has retreated to his village in Satara, stirring more speculation. The discontentment within the ruling Mahayuti coalition, which includes BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, indicates a potential political reshuffle.

With tensions mounting, BJP representatives are reaching out to Shinde to address his grievances. As the political situation evolves, a decision regarding the Maharashtra Congress president and party group leader is expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

