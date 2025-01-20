Political Waves in Maharashtra: The Possible 'Uday' of Shiv Sena

In a recent statement, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde could be pushed aside, hinting at a possible 'Uday' or rise of Shiv Sena under state minister Uday Samant.

Wadettiwar's remarks follow rumors of Shinde's dissatisfaction with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's appointment of guardian ministers, particularly as Shinde has retreated to his village in Satara, stirring more speculation. The discontentment within the ruling Mahayuti coalition, which includes BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, indicates a potential political reshuffle.

With tensions mounting, BJP representatives are reaching out to Shinde to address his grievances. As the political situation evolves, a decision regarding the Maharashtra Congress president and party group leader is expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)