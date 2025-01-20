Left Menu

Trump's Inauguration: A Call for 'Common Sense Revolution'

Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, is set to call for a 'revolution of common sense' in his inaugural address. As he begins his second term, Trump's remarks emphasize courage and a national tide of change. His agenda includes over 100 executive orders on energy and immigration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 15:59 IST
Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, plans to deliver a stirring call for a 'common sense revolution' in his inaugural address, according to excerpts obtained by the Wall Street Journal. The speech is expected to highlight a new era of national success, driven by courage and historical vitality.

Sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts at the congressional complex due to harsh weather, Trump will commence his second term with what is considered one of America's most remarkable political revivals. His address will echo a message of optimism and confidence as he takes office.

Preparations are underway for Trump to issue over 100 executive orders immediately after he assumes office, focusing on issues such as energy and immigration. Sources indicate this initiative is internally referred to as a 'shock and awe' campaign, aimed at establishing the administration's priorities on day one.

