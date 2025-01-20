France Urged to Stand Against U.S. Policies by Francois Bayrou

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou issued a stern warning, urging France and Europe to oppose U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies, which he perceives as dominating.

Bayrou criticized the U.S. for its aggressive economic strategies during a New Year's address in Pau, highlighting threats to global investment and research.

The Prime Minister stressed the need for European solidarity, stating that without Europe's unity, they risk being marginalized and dominated on the global stage.

