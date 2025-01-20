Trump’s Historic Return: Sworn In Amidst Challenges

Donald Trump, having navigated a tumultuous political landscape marked by impeachments, criminal indictments, and even assassination attempts, will be inducted as the 47th President of the United States on Monday. The inauguration marks a significant political shift as Republicans gain unified control in Washington, poised to revamp key national institutions.

The inauguration, initially planned to be held outdoors, has been moved indoors due to intense cold conditions. The event will commence with Trump's attendance at a service in St. John's Episcopal Church. Attendees at the service include high-profile figures such as Elon Musk and members of Trump's incoming cabinet, emphasizing the inauguration's significance.

While the White House has seen a clearing out with press offices being vacated by outgoing staff, preparations for the inauguration continue. Security at Capitol One Arena is stringent, with attendees filtering in as the historic ceremony approaches, underscored by a backdrop of tradition and change in the nation's capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)